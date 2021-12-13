A man died after receiving the incorrect injection for a fractured hand, according to his family.

According to the victim’s family, a 33-year-old man died in India after receiving the incorrect injection while receiving treatment for a fractured hand at a hospital. Sunil Pal, a patient from the state of Uttar Pradesh, passed away on Friday.

Pal had gone to a private hospital in Kanpur city on Dec. 10 for a routine check-up.

His condition deteriorated after the facility workers gave him an injection, according to The Times of India. The hospital later declared him deceased.

According to Live Hindustan [Google Translate], Pal’s family reported he had been in the hospital since fracturing his hand over three months ago.

“As soon as the hospital staff gave him an injection, Sunil started to feel uneasy. His condition deteriorated over time. When we asked the staff what they could do, they advised us to take him to the Cardiology Hospital run by the GSVM medical college, where doctors proclaimed him dead on arrival. My son died in 15 minutes, and it was all because of the hospital staff’s incompetence,” the deceased man’s father, Sukhlal Pal, told The Times of India.

Following the man’s death, the man’s family filed a police report. An autopsy was performed on Saturday, and the results are being awaited by cops in order to ascertain the cause of death.

The hospital has remained silent on the allegations of malpractice. So far, no charges have been made in the case. It’s unclear if the patient went to the hospital frequently for treatment. It was also unknown what kind of shot was given to him.

An eight-month-old boy died a day after receiving a vaccine in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand last week.

The child’s condition rapidly deteriorated after the vaccine was given, and he died the next day while on his way to the hospital.

The DPT (diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus) vaccine was given to the nameless child.

Sunita Kumari, the health worker who provided the vaccine, was suspended when the child’s father claimed his son died as a result of medical malpractice. The event prompted authorities to initiate an investigation.