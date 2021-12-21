A man died after falling into a lake and developing a blister on his leg.

A film depicts a man’s final night out with his best buddy before his death at the age of 37.

Before his friend Ben died four years ago, David Rawsthorne shared a video from four years ago.

Ben Smith-Crallan, a Southport resident, died in June 2018 after falling into the lake at Churchtown Botanic Gardens. He cut his leg and felt unwell fast.

Ben got an uncommon bacterial infection as a result of the wound, leaving his new mother stunned.

Ben developed a blister on his leg as a result of the infection, which progressed to the point that he was placed in a coma.

Before succumbing to the infection, the 37-year-old had to have his leg amputated.

David has now posted a video of himself and his best pal on their last night out together before his death.

“Me and Ben started pals as kids, we met at Stanley High school, but our friendship gained best buddies status in 2001,” David, 43, told The Washington Newsday.

“At the time, a group of us hung out together and met on Saturday afternoons at Maloney’s in Southport, where we’d often stay until closing time, after which we’d head over to Waverley’s, the Republic bar, Springbok trekkers, and so on; in those days, we could easily do a club crawl without getting hungover.”

“We went on vacation to Tenerife in November 2001, and it was fantastic.

“We were there for each other in good times and bad.” Ben was the most devoted friend anyone could wish for, and I miss him every day. He was more like a brother to me.

"The Maloneys film from 2017 was our final 'out-out' before his tragic demise six months later." We were attempting to recreate our twenties and having a good laugh, but we felt like pensioners!" David stated he pays a visit to Ben's cemetery twice a year, on Christmas Day and Easter Sunday.