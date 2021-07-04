A man died after collapsing while climbing in Snowdonia.

As emergency personnel raced to the secluded spot in North Wales, fellow club members feverishly sought to save his life.

Just before 10 a.m. on Saturday (July 3), rescue teams were dispatched to Aran Benllyn, south of Llanuwchllyn in Gwynedd, according to Wales Online.

The walker who had fainted was part of a well-equipped and experienced mountaineering club party traversing the Aran Ridge, according to call handlers from Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team.

He passed out unexpectedly, and other members of the group immediately began attempting resuscitation.

“Due to the remote location and possible seriousness of the event, Coastguard helicopter Rescue936 was asked, and while being first in the area, the helicopter was unable to reach the casualty site due to low cloud cover,” a spokeswoman for the rescue team said.

“As members of the Rescue Team arrived at the bottom of the slope, the winchman-paramedic was dropped below the cloud-base to reach the casualty on foot.”

After then, a stretcher and additional medical supplies were airlifted up to the scene.

“Despite immediate, extended, and high-quality CPR done by group members, and additional interventions once the paramedic arrived on scene, the guy remained unresponsive throughout and was confirmed deceased at the scene,” the spokesman stated.

The man and the other members of the hill party were flown away, and the situation was turned over to North Wales Police.