A man dials 911. After fatally shooting his father and uncle in the bathroom while locking up his grandparents.

After fatally killing his father and uncle in North Carolina, a man has been charged with murder. According to authorities, the 27-year-old man who called 911 to report the murders also acknowledged to locking his grandparents in the bathroom.

Garrett Robert Eley of Hendersonville admitted to killing his 60-year-old father, Stephen Robert Eley, and his 57-year-old uncle, Brian Eugene Eley, at his grandparents’ home in Hendersonville on Sunday evening. According to ABC 13, Garrett faces two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree kidnapping.

Garrett called 911 at 9.30 p.m. on Sunday to report the murders. Garrett allegedly told the cops that he had his grandparents, Pat and Robert Barker, tied up in the house’s bathroom.

“The caller informed our dispatchers that two people in the house had been shot.” “What makes this so rare is that the shooter admitted to being the shooter on the 911 call,” Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin said at a press conference, according to News Channel 3.

Garrett, who seemed “eerily calm” while reporting the deaths, originally refused to give the officer on duty more information, but he eventually confessed to both murders. According to the investigation, he even described how the cop tied up the grandparents before shooting the victims.

“I led them into the restroom.” “I taped a chair to keep them there while I got my brain straightened out,” Garrett explained. “I never had any intention of harming either of them.” “It was only me, my father, and his brother,” he explained to the dispatcher.

Garrett admitted that he and his father and uncle had frequent verbal fights. “There had been a lot of death threats back and forth between each other for years, and it finally blew up tonight,” Garrett explained to the dispatcher. Garrett claimed he left Stephen’s body in the garage, covered with a sheet, and Brian’s body in a bedroom after fatally shooting the victims.

Garrett was apprehended by the emergency authorities that arrived on the site. The grandparents were discovered trapped in the bathroom and sent to the hospital to be evaluated. They were not injured as a result of the incident, according to reports.

"There is no justification for this kind of irrational brutality. "This is a complete tragedy that will have an impact on the entire family," Sheriff Griffin said. Garrett is now being imprisoned in the without bail.