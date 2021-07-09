A man diagnosed with incurable cancer after thinking he had glandular fever.

A “fit and healthy” man was told he had incurable cancer after initially thinking he had simply a stomach ulcer.

When Callum Powell, from Ellesmere Port, began having problems swallowing in March of this year, he realized something wasn’t quite right.

The 27-year-old went to the doctor multiple times to attempt to figure out what was wrong, with physicians originally assuming he had glandular fever or a stomach ulcer.

But, after an endoscopy in May, he learned that he had gastro-oesophageal cancer, with a tumor growing between his oesophagus and stomach.

Unfortunately, more scans revealed that the cancer had spread, and Callum’s oesophageal cancer was now incurable and inoperable.

Chloe Powell, Callum’s sister, has created a Crowdfunding website to seek funds for possible therapies for her brother.

Chloe, who is 25 years old, told Cheshire Live: “Callum had previously been a fit and healthy young man who had never been to the doctor and had never had an issue.

“In January, he contracted coronavirus, but he quickly recovered and returned to work. He had been abroad for a few weeks when he first noticed he was having trouble swallowing in March.

“He traveled back and forth to the doctors for routine blood testing, and they initially mistook his illness for glandular fever. They thought he had a stomach ulcer after he had glandular fever.

“On May 18, he had an endoscopy, which revealed that he had a tumor between the bottom of his oesophagus and the bottom of his stomach.”

Callum, a former utilities manager, was told the tumor had spread after undergoing a CT scan and a PET scan.

Chloe stated, “What had transpired had left us all in a state of shock. Cal appears to be a really fit and healthy young man.

“I’d done a lot of study on this cancer at the time since Cal was obviously taken aback by the news, and I discovered that by the time symptoms appear, the cancer has progressed.

“It’s basically a terrible form of cancer. The summary comes to a close.