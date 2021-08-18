A man deliberately submerges his car in a river in order to fill the radiator with water.

According to reports, a man in Washington state purposefully submerged his automobile in a river so that he could fill up the radiator with water.

According to local NBC affiliate NEWS4SA, emergency crews in Yakima, Washington, responded to reports at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday from various local residents reported spotting a blue Chevrolet SUV in the Yakima River.

Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on the scene and discovered the vehicle in the water with its owner nearby, before emergency services hauled it out of the river.

The owner of the car informed police that he purposefully drove it into the river on Tuesday morning so that he could get water into the radiator after replacing the thermostat, according to the local station.

It is possible to put water in a car’s radiator to prevent it from overheating, according to HowStuffWorks, but “it’s preferred to add a mixture of coolant and water because plain water can boil before the right coolant can boil, causing your engine to overheat.”

It recommends filling the “radiator with a mixture of 60% coolant and 40% water,” while only filling the “reservoir to about an inch of the top, so there are no air pockets.”

Accidents involving cars and other vehicles driving into bodies of water are common, but this instance was exceptional in that the individual revealed to the authorities that he did so on purpose.

In India in 2019, a young man who received a BMW as a gift for his 22nd birthday drove it into a river because it wasn’t the Jaguar he had hoped for.

Officials stated the owner purposely pushed his new car into the canal after getting it from his father, who is believed to be a wealthy local landowner. Police divers in the Indian state of Haryana were able to collect the BMW from a patch of tall grass where it was stranded.

Meanwhile, in April, a lady named Emma Lavelle from Salford, England, was charged money by Uber after the driver of the ride-share vehicle she was in allegedly assaulted her. This is a condensed version of the information.