A man convicted of the murders of two children may have had his sentence overturned because to photographs used in the trial.

Timothy Jones murdered his five children in 2014, but his counsel is seeking a reversal of his sentence after photos of the children’s bodies were presented in court on Tuesday.

The justices of the South Carolina Supreme Court are debating Jones’ case and whether a prosecution offered to display images of the murdered children to the jury in order to get them to be unjustly outraged and sentence Jones to death.

Jones’ attorneys contended that he is not guilty due to insanity. They argue Jones couldn’t tell right from wrong because his brain had been harmed by undiagnosed schizophrenia, which was exacerbated by his failing marriage and raising his children on his own. His defenders claimed Jone’s lunacy and innocence were demonstrated by the awful images of the bodies’ states. His attorneys also claimed that the judge should have informed jurors that despite not being found guilty, he would be held in custody for several months or the remainder of his life due to his mental illness.

Jones murdered his five children, ages 1 to 8, in Alabama in August 2014. According to prosecutors, after killing his 6-year-old son, he decided to kill the other children to cover up the crime. Jones then drove about with their bodies for nine days before throwing them in rubbish bags on the side of the road.

The photographs were taken nine days after the children were murdered, when Jones attempted to hasten their decomposition.

Attorney Robert Dudek, who wants Jones’s death sentence and conviction overturned, entered the images of the slain children as court records.

“I’ve been doing this for more than three decades, and those are nearly impossible to look at. They are heinous in every sense of the word. You have 12 untrained jurors looking at photos of dead children “According to Dudek.

The justices will make their decision at a later time.

Solicitor Rick Hubbard, who was making a rare appearance before the state’s top court to defend his own conduct in Jones’ trial, said he has learned that juries lose faith in a prosecutor when he gives them awful photographs on his terms.

That’s why, according to Hubbard, he informed them in his closing statement that they could look at the package with the children’s images if they needed more proof. This is a condensed version of the information.