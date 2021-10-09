A man confesses to shooting a postal worker who he thought had poisoned him.

Authorities say a man has admitted to fatally shooting a postal worker near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Thursday. The shooting appeared to be retaliation: the suspect said that he shot the postal worker because he felt he had poisoned him and his family with cyanide previously.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania, Eric M. Kortz, 53, informed officials that he had previously been neighbors with the victim, Louis Vignone, and that Vignone poisoned his family during that time period.

Cyanide, which is notorious for its toxicity, has a long history as a poisoning agent and can be administered through ingestion, topical absorption through the skin, or inhalation as a gas. However, the facts behind Kortz’ suspected poisoning are unknown at this time.

Collier Township in Allegheny County was the scene of the incident. Officers discovered Vignone’s body when they arrived. The postal worker had multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the head, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Vignone was inside his United States Postal Service (USPS) truck, clothed in his USPS uniform. At the time of the incident, he was on duty.

Authorities discovered a weapon as well as “seven spent shot casings” near the site.

Meanwhile, immediately after the incident, Kortz drove himself to the Carnegie Borough Police Department. “He indicated that he shot someone and wanted to surrender himself in,” according to the news release. The suspect was taken to the Allegheny County Police Headquarters, where he agreed to an on-camera interview. During that conversation, Kortz revealed that the crime was perpetrated in retaliation for Vignone’s claimed poisoning.

He also acknowledged to knowing Vignone’s workplace, claiming that he discovered the mail carrier on his route on purpose. According to the report, he then “drove his vehicle toward Vignone’s USPS vehicle, and halted in front of the vehicle to stop Vignone.”

In relation to Vignone, Kortz informed authorities that he “went to put some bullets in him.”

Following the incident, Kortz is said to have put down his pistol, gotten into his car, and driven to the police station.

