A man confesses to brutally rapping and drowning his 4-year-old neighbor; his body was discovered in a rice field.

After being suspected of raping and drowning a 4-year-old girl, a man from the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was detained on Wednesday.

The body of the victim was discovered in a paddy field near her home in Aligarh’s Gonda region on Monday after she went missing the day before, according to the publication The Times of India.

Her absence was reported to the police after her family was unable to locate her, but officials were likewise unable to locate her before her body was recovered.

Her legs were tied with a rope, and the garments covering her lower body were removed, according to the victim’s family, who claimed she had been raped before being slain. The clothing were found near the crime scene afterwards.

The alleged killer, a 24-year-old mason who was known to the girl’s family, fled but was apprehended on Wednesday. After seeing the minor victim playing outside his home, he took her to a local shop on the pretence of buying a “samosa,” he subsequently informed police during an interrogation.

According to the allegation, the unnamed male, who was inebriated at the time, assaulted the girl and drowned her in a water-filled hole because he was afraid of being caught. Following the incident, he ran away from the village.

The individual has been charged with inducing the disappearance of evidence and false information under sections 201 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as sections 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act.

The individual has been ordered to be arrested under the terms of India’s National Security Act.

When authorities collected the victim’s body, 80 individuals were reportedly arrested for causing a “ruckus.” They were charged under several provisions of the IPC, including section 307 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (attempt to commit murder).

Twenty of the 80 people arrested have been identified, and four of them were remanded in jail on Wednesday.

According to rural superintendent of police Shubham Patel, the inquiry into the event is still ongoing.

The victim’s identify was withheld to preserve her privacy, as directed by the Supreme Court in situations involving sexual assault.