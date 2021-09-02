A man claims that public urinating and excrement are destroying a nice walking place on the Wirral.

Liam Rooke, 32, walks his dog three times a day down New Brighton prom.

The stink of urine and feces left close to a building on the side of this Wirral path, however, has damaged the HR worker’s appreciation of the environment.

“Walking down, there have been folks with their pants around their ankles using that area,” Liam told The Washington Newsday.

“We had to take a detour, and I had to have an awkward conversation with my daughter about why those folks were wrong to do it there.”

The situation has gotten worse in the previous year, according to Liam, who walks the route with his dog and eight-year-old daughter.

The stench is already ‘built in’ at the location in New Brighton, a ‘touristy town,’ he claimed.

“It’s just a continual, persistent scent of urine,” a nearby resident told The Washington Newsday.

He claims the problem is centered on a structure next to Tower Grounds with a wooded area behind it.

“I walk my dog in the grass rather than the concrete because that’s where he wants to go,” Liam explained. That is where he will use the restroom. We then proceed to the back of that structure.

“It simply reeks every time. There have been human feces and wipes from persons who had just left there on several occasions.”

What he doesn’t get is why people prefer to relieve themselves in such a “obvious” location when there are trees nearby and public restrooms only a “five-minute” walk away.

While half of the council-run public facilities are still closed, there are toilets at Vale Park, a few hundred meters south, according to the Wirral Council website. There are more to the north, just around the peninsula’s bend.

Liam cites a lack of respect for public spaces, despite the fact that people may have health conditions that require them to go there now and then.

“It all originates from a wider issue, I feel, of people misusing,” he told The Washington Newsday.

