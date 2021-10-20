A man claims that NYPD officers pushed him off of the subway after he requested that they wear masks.

A New York City man claims that two New York Police Department (NYPD) officers forced him off a subway station after he asked them to put on masks.

Andrew Gilbert, 27, was standing on the platform of the 8th Street Station in Greenwich Village when he approached two NYPD policemen who were not wearing masks, according to Gilbert.

After Gilbert requested that the officers put on masks, the officers allegedly ignored his request and pretended that they couldn’t hear what he was saying.

"I kept asking him over and over, 'Do you know it's unlawful not to wear a mask?'" After a while, the cops contacted Gilbert, accusing him of "disruptive behavior," according to Gilbert.

Gilbert continued, “I guess [that]is their key phrase for doing whatever they want if they consider you disruptive.”

Gilbert claims that at that time, one of the officers grabbed him by the shirt and “just walked into me, grabbed me, and pushed me” down to the street level, directing him out one of the emergency doors.

“He grabbed my shirt and forced me over to the emergency exit, slammed me through it, and yelled at me, ‘If you’re not going to ride the train, get out.'”

Another subway passenger, Victoria Hall, captured the incident on film and posted it to her Twitter account.

Another subway passenger, Victoria Hall, captured the incident on film and posted it to her Twitter account. "He was just trying to figure out why the cops weren't wearing their masks and why the cops were so nasty," Hall told Mediaite. "That isn't correct." Gilbert can be heard demanding the officers' badge numbers after being forced off the subway, but they ignore him and return to the platform area.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) of New York City is required by state law to force persons congregating in indoor subway stations to wear masks, and violators might face fines of up to $50.

