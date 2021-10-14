A man claims he was’shaking and sweating’ after eating recalled pork scratchings.

Two men allege they got sick after eating pork scratchings that were later recalled.

Mr Porky’s pork scratchings made Daniel Roberts from Wirral unwell, he alleges.

In August, the 40-year-old was sick for days with a fever, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

He stated, ” “I’ve never felt that sick before, and it lasted so long that I had to seek help from the NHS. When I learned that it could be salmonella, I became really concerned.

“More than a month later, I’m still feeling a little weird. I truly hope it’s looked into because I wouldn’t want to go through what I did to my worst enemy.” Although it has not been confirmed that Daniel had salmonella, his lawyers feel that he had on the balance of probabilities. Last month, Public Health England and the Food Standards Agency issued a recall for some Mr Porky products made by Tayto Group Ltd in a Bolton factory, advising people not to eat packs with a best before date of February 2022.

Mr Porky Original Scratchings were among the products affected. Mr Porky Crispy Strips, Mr Porky Crackles, Mr Porky Prime Cut Scratchings, Jay’s Pork Scratchings, and The Real Pork Crackling Company Pork Crunch are some of the products available from Mr Porky.

According to the Food Standards Agency, “Salmonella could be present in the goods listed above.

“Fever, diarrhoea, and stomach cramps are common symptoms of Salmonella infection.

“Do not eat any of the above-mentioned items if you have purchased them. Instead, take them back to the store where you bought them for a complete refund.” Tayto Group Ltd stated at the time of the recall: “The safety of our products is extremely important to us, which is why we’ve decided to issue a precautionary recall for some of them.

“At this time, we’re collaborating closely with the local environmental health team and the FSA.”

Daniel isn’t the only one who claims to have become ill after eating pork scratchings; 179 others have reported diarrhoea, vomiting, and fever as a result of eating the pork scratchings.

Sebastian Thornton, 37, claims to have had Mr Porky pig scratchings as part of a Thai dinner.