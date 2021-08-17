A man claims he is ‘too wealthy.’ After Being Turned Down for a Date in a 1.5 Million Viewed Video

Avrey Ovard was stretching and warming up for her workout when she was approached by a man in his forties. Ovard refused to give the man her phone number after he requested for it, according to the video, which has been viewed 1.5 million times on TikTok.

At the outset of the TikTok, an anonymous male questioned if she was recording a video before walking away. He returned a few minutes later, asking for her name and phone number in order to take her out to dinner.

The 19-year-old Ovard said, “Oh, I’m sorry.” “You are too young for me.”

Before walking away, the man replied, “Oh yeah?” “Well, I’m a little too wealthy.”

Ovard has a sizable social media following, with 179,300 TikTok followers and 956,000 YouTube subscribers, where she broadcasts a range of lifestyle videos. Her TikTok video received a lot of positive feedback.

One user said, “By claiming you’re too young, you make him accountable for his acts.” “We have to say ‘I have a bf’ half the time, and men still push for numbers and stuff.”

“The way he gets defensive right away when you were absolutely reasonable…

“OK, fully grown man child,” commented another commenter.

Another TikTok user added, “The fact that they shift so quickly to insult once you say no.”

It’s not a new trend to share personal gym experiences on TikTok. Many readers have shared their experiences of feeling uneasy discussing unwanted stares or being photographed or videotaped while working out.

People have been motivated to reconsider how they want to exercise as a result of these experiences.

BLUSH FITNESS, an all-female gym that went viral on TikTok for allowing women a safe area to break a sweat, was featured on this page in May.

According to the article, the windows are tinted to prevent anyone from peering inside, male employees’ work hours are posted, and feminine hygiene items are provided free of charge.

BLUSH FITNESS CEO Kelly Gellery told This website that the necessity for women to have their own space inspired her to start a gym especially for them.

“For many years, my husband worked as a personal trainer, and whenever his female customers came in to work out, they avoided the free weights section because of how the guys made them feel. This is a condensed version of the information.