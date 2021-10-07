A man claiming to be the father of a’spiked’ woman was stopped by onlookers.

A group of ladies stopped a stranger pretending to be her father from carrying her home after a night out, according to a woman who fell after a night out.

Merseyside Police said that they are looking into a claim that a stranger attempted to persuade a woman into his car after she had passed out.

The incident is reported to have occurred in the early hours of Friday morning on Argyle Street in Birkenhead (October 1).

The 30-year-old lady, who asked not to be identified, told The Washington Newsday she believes she was spiked after a night out in Liverpool.

On Friday evening, the woman was out with pals on Mathew Street for a supper and drinks when she became separated from them.

She took the bus back to Birkenhead at 00.10 a.m., but wasn’t spotted until 00.50 a.m. on Argyle Street.

She had collapsed, shattering her wrist and bruising her face.

The woman claims she has spoken to hospital officials since then, and they have confirmed her experience was compatible with being spiked.

She claimed she arrived surrounded by a group of people who inquired if a man parked in a white car was her father.

The male is claimed to have driven away after she told the women no. She was then transferred to the hospital in an ambulance.

Merseyside Police have confirmed that they are looking into the woman’s claims.

“At around 12.55am on Saturday 2 October, we got a report of a woman covered in blood on Argyle Street, Birkenhead,” a police spokesperson said.

“Emergency services were dispatched, and the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries, which were not thought to be life-threatening.”

“Her injuries were later reported to be the result of a fall.”

Following the woman’s second allegation the next day, a Merseyside Police spokeswoman stated that they had received a report from the victim indicating that a third party had witnessed a guy attempting to put her into a car before fleeing the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing to determine the complete facts and anyone who was in the Argyle Street,” the statement continued.

