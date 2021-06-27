A man charged with terrorism has Asperger’s condition, according to the court.

Richard Smith, 28, is accused of making preparations “with the purpose to commit acts of terrorism” at homes in Aberdeen and elsewhere in Scotland between August 2018 and November 2019.

He’s accused of having and producing explosives and powders, as well as having a large amount of military-style gear and weaponry.

Smith has been tasked with undertaking internet research on the production of explosive compounds, improvised detonators, and improvised explosive devices.

He is also accused of creating and possessing texts, movies, and guidelines on paramilitary survival and resistance, combat skills, and “advancing anti-Muslim, neo Nazi, and other racist causes,” among other things.

He’s also accused of gathering or recording material “likely to be beneficial to someone conducting or preparing an act of terrorism,” including knowledge on the production and use of weapons and other weaponry, as well as guerrilla warfare tactics.

One charge is in violation of the Terrorism Act of 2000, while the other is in violation of the Terrorism Act of 2006.

Smith, who denies all charges, is also accused of mailing photographs affiliated with the Nazi party and communications containing “grossly insulting” language to another individual, as well as texting a relative claiming that “all Muslims must die.”

In addition, he faces charges under the Poisons Act of 1972 and the Explosive Substances Act of 1883.

Smith’s lawyer, Ronnie Renucci QC, told the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday that his client was diagnosed with Asperger’s after the defense was given permission to have him checked by an expert.

“I got concerned about his presentation and wondered if he was on the autistic spectrum,” he said.

"A supplementary assessment on the impact of that diagnosis on Mr Smith's behavior and its relationship to the accusations he faces is now necessary.