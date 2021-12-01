A man catches a 3-year-old who was thrown from a burning building’s window and rescues ten more people.

After their apartment caught fire, a Missouri man was acclaimed a hero after he caught his 3-year-old neighbor, whose mother pushed her out of a second-floor window.

When his apartment unit at the Hillvale Apartment complex on Selber Court in St. Louis caught fire at 9: 30 a.m. Monday, Arnez Merriweather, 30, remained cool. He recognized the need for assistance and resolved to assist.

Merriweather told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, “We (were) hollering at the windows to tell people to get out, and a woman came to the window and hurled the baby.”

Merriweather requested the woman to drop the infant into his arms as the smoke became too thick for people to enter the building hallway. He grasped the girl safely and then assisted the mother in climbing out the window.

Tayliah Williams, 3, and her mother, Latisha Williams, were treated in an ambulance for minor injuries.

The management then arrived with ladders. Merriweather and others at the site used the ladders to rescue at least ten more individuals from the structure, including children.

“I climbed up to the third story when we got the ladder set up… I grabbed the first infant and returned to the ground. I went back up and collected the second kid before returning to the ground “He told KSDK that.

Merriweather’s quick thinking and daring rescue attempts were praised by St. Louis fire Capt. Garon Mosby.

Mosby told the Post-Dispatch that “this young fellow was quite significant in orchestrating the rescues of multiple residents.” “It’s excellent that someone took action to improve the situation in the times we live in, when people are concerned with ‘likes,’ clicks, and following,” he continued.

Merriweather spoke with officials for many minutes after the fire was put out. Five persons were treated on the spot by firefighters. The fire did not result in any major injuries.

Merriweather said to KSDK how he was able to save so many individuals “I follow my gut impulses. I relax and concentrate.” He went on to say that he has always desired to help others and that he is pleased of his acts.

The fire is thought to have originated in an empty unit. According to officials, arson investigators have begun their investigation.