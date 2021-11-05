A man called was discovered deceased in a hotel in Liverpool’s city center.

Police have identified a guy who was discovered dead in a hotel in Liverpool’s city center.

On Tuesday, October 26, Philip Leyland, 69, was discovered dead at an unknown hotel on Dale Street.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, according to Merseyside Police.

In a ‘brutal’ attack, a knife-wielding man dragged his pregnant girlfriend downstairs.

Philip Leyland was from Wales, according to detectives, and the Liverpool coroner’s office is asking anyone who knows his family to come forward.

“Can you help find the relatives of a man from Wales who recently passed away in Liverpool?” questioned a Merseyside Police official.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Philip Leyland, 69, passed away in a motel on Dale Street.

“His demise was not surrounded by any strange circumstances.”

“Please contact Liverpool Coroners Office by email: [email protected] or call 0151 233 5770 if you can help trace his next of kin or have any information.”

On this breaking news story, we’ll bring you the most up-to-date information, photos, and video.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.