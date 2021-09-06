A man beheads his pregnant girlfriend with a table knife, and the unborn child also perishes.

During an argument, a 22-year-old lady in the Brazilian state of Sergipe was allegedly beheaded with a table knife by her lover, killing her unborn child as well.

On August 19, police discovered Jackeline de Costa Melo’s body in the bathtub of her Aracaju house, according to 7News.com.au. According to the outlet, she was eight months pregnant.

Edielson Santos Vidal, a 31-year-old Aracaju resident, was apprehended at the scene as Melo’s accused roommate.

Melo’s unborn baby girl could no longer be saved when emergency medical workers arrived.

Neighbors reported hearing screaming in the middle of the night, prompting authorities to respond. A restraining order was also issued for an automobile located outside the house.

During a “heated” confrontation, Vidal allegedly beheaded Melo with a table knife, according to the investigation. He then confessed to the crime and was placed under pre-trial detention.

Vidal’s motivations were unclear, but Melo’s sister, Leticia, described the couple’s relationship as aggressive and toxic. Vidal, she said, was often attacking and harassing her younger sister.

“He kidnapped Jackeline and kept her against her will. He had complete control over whatever she did. Her life had come to an end. He abducted her and took her away to die. Leticia stated, “He killed her in cold blood.”

“She was expecting a child,” says the narrator. He didn’t even give her the opportunity to defend herself. He was ruthless. He was the one who put an end to everything,” she claimed.

The couple apparently moved to Aracaju from Melo’s hometown of Campo Grande in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul last year after meeting online in 2017. They had been at the house for around ten days before the tragedy.

According to the article, the two previously operated a motorcycle taxi while living in Campo Grande.

Vidal allegedly transported Melo to Aracaju to separate her from her relatives, who had tried to persuade Melo that Vidal was a dangerous influence, according to Leticia. Leticia also suspected Vidal of delaying repaying Melo’s mother for a debt he owed her.

Melo, on the other hand, was said to be in love with Vidal and felt that despite his dominating and aggressive conduct, he would change. Following the tragedy, she was cremated at Aracaju.

The investigation is still ongoing.