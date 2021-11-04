A man barges into his estranged wife’s home and sets fire to her brother’s young children.

In India, a 28-year-old man allegedly barged into his estranged wife’s home and set fire to her brother’s small children. While attempting to save the children, the woman’s elderly grandparents reportedly suffered burns.

According to Times Now News, the culprit, identified only by his surname Rinku, poured gasoline on the youngsters and lit them on Tuesday, injuring at least four individuals, including two toddlers.

Rinku was married to the woman for eight years and is from Gurugram, a satellite city of India’s capital New Delhi. They recently split up after she filed a domestic abuse complaint against him. Rinku allegedly harbored resentment toward his wife for making the complaint and his brother-in-law for assisting her in the investigation.

“Two minor children are in critical condition. The accused is thought to have had a grudge against his wife’s brother because he was supporting her in court “According to The Indian Express, police stated.

Rinku is said to have barged into the woman’s home, which she shared with her grandmother and brother on Tuesday evening, carrying a can of gasoline. He then drenched his brother-in-small law’s children in fuel before setting them on fire, including a nine-month-old girl and a seven-year-old boy sleeping on a sofa.

While attempting to save the children, the grandparents and a relative of the youngsters suffered burn injuries. For treatment, the sufferers were brought to a neighboring hospital. Rinku, who received burn injuries and passed out as a result of the event, has been admitted to a hospital’s intensive care unit, according to authorities.

After documenting the victims’ statements, they will file a case against the culprit.

After his estranged wife left him, a 29-year-old man in the southern Indian state of Telangana allegedly set fire to his in-laws. Sai Krishna, the suspect, stormed into his in-laws’ flat and doused them in gasoline before lighting them on fire. The victims, T Sagar Rao, 54, and his 50-year-old wife Rama, both received severe burn injuries. The suspect’s wife had previously filed a domestic harassment complaint against him. The suspect has been charged with attempted murder in a new case filed by the police.