A man attempting to stop Jill Biden’s motorcade is tackled by a Secret Service agent.

After being attacked by Secret Service officials in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood on Tuesday, a man who attempted to disrupt first lady Jill Biden’s motorcade was detained and charged.

According to video and still photographs from the event, the man was identified as Jose Torres and looked to be attempting to spotlight immigration reform.

Torres approached Biden’s motorcade as it rounded a corner and did not appear to obey vocal demands to stop. A Secret Service agent tackled him, Chicago police apprehended him, and he was later charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct.

Torres was seen ranting about immigration in footage released to Twitter on Wednesday, though police did not disclose any specifics about the altercation.

As he sprinted toward the first lady’s motorcade, Torres said, “We want immigration reform now!”

Mary Ann Ahern, a political reporter with NBC5 Chicago, captured the moment in a short video.

Torres was also holding a homemade sign that read “BIDEN CUMPLA REFORMA MIGRATORIA” in Spanish.

“Biden, complete immigration reform,” the note said, roughly translated.

The first lady was in Chicago as part of a multi-city tour to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month’s concluding week. Biden paid a visit to the National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen, Chicago, on Tuesday. When Torres neared the motorcade, she appeared to be on her way to the museum.

Biden paid a visit to the Arturo Velasquez Institute, a community college in the city’s Mexican-American Little Village neighborhood, on Wednesday. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona were among those present.

During her journey, the first lady has been hosting charlas, or conversations, and on Wednesday she spoke to Latino business and non-profit leaders.

Biden brought up the fact that she is a teacher. She works at Northern Virginia Community College as an English professor.

"I've always loved this city as a community college lecturer, and […] I simply feel totally at home," she remarked. "For me, and I believe for Miguel, the bottom line is jobs—jobs. And it is exactly what these colleges provide at a very low rate."