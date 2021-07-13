A man attempted to entice schoolboys to accompany him by bribing them with sweets.

A grandmother in Liverpool claims her grandson was approached by a man who asked him to “come with me” before being chased as he tried to flee.

Three different children have said they were contacted near Mab Lane Community Woodland in Stockbridge Village at around 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 11.

The nan claims that one of the youngsters the man approached was her 12-year-old grandson.

She told the ECHO that the man begged her grandson to “come with me” before chasing him down in Steers Croft.

Aidan was out playing on fields near Steers Croft, according to Sandra Perry, when he returned and told her about the incident.

“He saw this man going towards him, he had something in his arms and said, ‘see, I’ve got sweets here and a toy in my pocket, come with me,'” the 56-year-old told the ECHO.

“He’s 12 years old, so he should know better, and he bolted,” he added, adding that the man began following him behind him.

“He must have realized he was outrunning him, so he moved around and addressed another little child, saying, ‘I’ve got sweets, come here.’

“Three children were affected.”

“He [my grandson]raced around and we couldn’t get any sense out of him,” Sandra continued.

“He couldn’t breathe, so we gave him water, and he just said, ‘There’s a man, the man,’” says the narrator.

Merseyside Police have stated that they received a report of a man acting suspiciously in Stockbridge Village’s Mab Lane Community Woodland.

The man is described as being in his 40s, standing roughly 5ft 8inches tall, with wavy grey hair and a slender body.

He was dressed in a black woollen hat, black raincoat, and black slacks.

“We are taking this event seriously and looking into it,” stated Community Policing Inspector Andrew Lloyd.

“The kids did the right thing by reporting what had happened, and we would advise anyone in a similar position to do the same.”

“Officers are communicating with those who have been affected to reassure them and acquire more information. The summary comes to a close.