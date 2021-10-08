A man assaulted a mosque visitor with a bike lock outside the mosque.

A cyclist punched one of the attendees in the head with his bike lock after threatening to kill them as they left a Liverpool mosque.

Paul Anderson, 51, also hurled racist insults at believers while imitating a gun form.

Following a trial, Anderson, of Duke Street in Liverpool’s city centre, was found guilty of racially aggravated fear of violence and racially aggravated assault causing actual bodily harm.

He contested the charges, claiming he was “singing reggae music” while cycling and “acting in self-defence when assaulted.”

The incident occurred about 12.45 pm on December 11 last year as worshipers were leaving first prayers at the Al Rahma mosque in Mulgrave Street, Toxteth, according to prosecutor Kate Morley.

Anderson, who was cycling on the opposite side of the road, made gun-like hand signals at them and yelled racist comments. He also threatened to kill them by shooting them.

Judge David Potter claimed that several of the believers told him to shut talking because they were outraged and appalled.

“You then came to a halt on your bike and were heard threatening anyone who got close to a fight,” he added.

“When one of them went over, it developed into a fight with punches being thrown. Mr Matoog was among those who came over to intercede and break up the dispute.

“During the commotion, you retrieved your bike’s metal bike lock and returned to the group, striking a significant violent hit to Mr Matoog’s head, which instantly began to bleed from two lacerations.”

“After that, you got back on your bike and rode away.” Mr Matoog was left with two cuts that had to be fixed and faint scars after the group outside the mosque was astonished and worried.” Judge Potter stated that the 51-year-victim, old’s Naim Matoog, was disfigured as a result of the incident.

Mr Matoog had been in the UK for eight years but was new to the city, and the event occurred shortly after his first visit to that mosque.

Judge Potter stated the following: “What a great first impression of this city and that mosque.”

Anderson was informed by the judge. “The summary has come to an end.”