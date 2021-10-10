A man and a woman were critically injured when a car fire shut down a major highway.

Police received reports of a collision on Pilch Lane, near the roundabout with East Prescot Road, at around 4.50 a.m., where a car had crashed with a wall.

The automobile was also reported to be on fire.

The fire was put out by Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service when emergency services arrived on the scene.

The fire resulted in significant injuries to a man and a woman.

The investigation into the entire facts is still underway, and authorities are still on the scene doing CCTV, forensic, and house-to-house searches.

During the inquiry, road closures will continue in effect. Motorists are advised to stay away from the area if at all possible.

“We are in the very early stages of investigating a significant RTC in Dovecot this morning,” said Roads Policing Sergeant Simon Duffy.

“Officers will stay in the area today, and road restrictions will be in effect, while investigations into the full facts are carried out.

“Please let us know if you were in the area of Pilch Lane and East Prescot Road this morning and saw anything or have any CCTV or dashcam evidence.” The information you have could be crucial to our investigations.” Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information can contact Merseyside Police’s Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email [email protected], or tweet @MerPolCC with the reference number 21000703076.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.