A man allegedly threatens a Republican lawmaker with death over a vote on an infrastructure package.

A Long Island citizen has been arrested for threatening to kill a Republican congressman who voted for the $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

Kenneth Gasper of Lake Ronkonkoma, New York, is accused of contacting Rep. Andrew Garbarino and told the person who answered the phone that if he saw him on the street, he would kill him. Gasper labeled Garbarino a RINO, which stands for “Republican in name only,” according to the criminal complaint filed by Nassau County police. Gasper has been charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree. The man’s representatives have declined to comment on the charge.

Garbarino was one of 13 Republicans who voted in favor of the Biden administration’s $1 trillion infrastructure proposal. He recently claimed that those who voted against the bill were disseminating “misinformation” and that others were promoting harassment.

“There are members of Congress who are fundraising and assaulting us based on their misunderstanding, and it’s resulting in death threats from the other side,” he told the New York Post.

Some Republicans have chastised their colleagues who voted for the bill. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado urged her followers to “bring these false Republicans accountable,” while Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted the names and phone numbers of the 13 Republican voters.

Garbarino isn’t the only Republican who has received death threats as a result of his vote for the bill. Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan received a voicemail from an unknown caller in South Carolina who said, “I sincerely hope you perish. I wish your entire f***ing family perishes.” The Nassau County Police Department is set to hold a press conference later Friday.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Gasper allegedly made the phone call on Monday in response to a vote by Garbarino that he “did not agree with.”

It was unclear whether he was represented by an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Garbarino was one of 13 Republicans who voted for the infrastructure package on November 5 after longtime congressional member Peter King announced his retirement.

Former President Donald Trump has criticized the 13 defectors for their vote.

While the infrastructure vote appears to have swayed some of the bill’s opponents. This is a condensed version of the information.