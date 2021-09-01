A man allegedly sold a bleach-making chemical as a cure for COVID, cancer, and autism.

A man from Las Vegas was arrested on Monday on suspicion of manufacturing and selling fraudulent medication containing a bleach-like substance. According to a police investigation, the individual is suspected of saying that the treatment would cure a variety of disorders, including COVID-19.

Following a tip from someone who presented authorities with information they got online, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detained Elias Daniel Beltran Suarez, 53, on Monday afternoon. Suarez was allegedly selling chlorine dioxide on the social media platform Telegram under the name “Miracle Mineral Solution CD,” according to the person who contacted authorities.

Suarez is accused of advertising the drug as a cure for COVID-19, cancer, and autism.

According to police, they examined Suarez’s residence and discovered what they suspect to be a lab used to create the chemical-based therapy using chlorine dioxide, which is a component of bleach.

Suarez allegedly informed cops that he not only advertises and sells the chemical, but that he also makes online tutorials on how to generate chlorine dioxide. He also allegedly claimed that the product is made in the same machine that he uses to clean swimming pools.

Suarez’s operation was defined as a “hazardous condition for the neighborhood, the patients, and the general public” in the arrest report.

Suarez was arrested and placed into the Clark County Detention Center on Monday. Suarez was not certified to practice any sort of medicine, according to the Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners, and he now faces one felony charge of functioning as a medical practitioner without a license.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already cautioned the public about the dangers of swallowing chlorine dioxide products, stating that they are not only dangerous but also inefficient in treating disorders such as COVID-19.

The FDA has not authorized “Miracle Mineral Solution CD” or any of its variants for the treatment of any disease.

“Since 2010, the FDA has warned consumers about the hazards of Miracle or Master Mineral Solution, Miracle Mineral Supplement, MMS, Chlorine Dioxide (CD) Protocol, Water Purification Solution (WPS), and other similar products,” the agency stated on its website in 2019. The FDA has not approved Miracle Mineral Solution for any application, yet the goods are still being pushed on social media as a cure for autism, cancer, and HIV/AIDS. This is a condensed version of the information.