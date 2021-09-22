A man allegedly punched a waitress because he was irritated by the length of the food wait.

Police are looking for a guy who reportedly assaulted a waitress in the face in late August in North Miami, Florida. The waitress, who did not want to be identified when speaking with WPLG in Miami, claimed she was terrified to return to work.

“He hit me as soon as I stepped through the door,” the waitress told the news station, as she was about to approach him and inform him, “You’re going to jail.”

The brawl is said to have occurred at Randy’s Restaurant in Miami, and the North Miami Police Department is investigating the incident.

Flyers were thrown at the waitress, according to the video. She then turned around and walked out the door, claiming she had been punched in the face.

The waitress told WPLG, “He punched me extremely hard and I fell.” “I’m surprised because the year is 2021. People are aware that their acts have ramifications.”

According to the waitress, the altercation began because the suspected suspect was irritated by the length of time it took for his food to arrive. Her mother talked to WPLG as well, saying she “couldn’t articulate how [she]felt.”

“Imagine having your children go to work and then having something like that happen to her,” she said.

Despite the fact that the event occurred about a month ago, police are still seeking for the suspect.

The accused suspect has not yet been identified by name, according to Major Kessler Brooks of the North Miami Police Department, but the detective is working on the case and passing out fliers in the area.

The man can be charged with battery if he is found.

