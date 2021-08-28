A man allegedly paid a mother to have videotaped sex with her 8-year-old son.

A 76-year-old Indiana man has been charged with bribing an Iowa mother to email him images and videos of her having sex with her 8-year-old kid in exchange for money.

Henry Winchip, a Valparaiso resident, was recognized as the suspect. According to court records, he has been charged with felony counts of child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

As of Friday, Jessica Peters, the 8-year-old victim’s mother, was being held in the Muscatine County Jail. Incest, second-degree sexual abuse, and sexual exploitation of a juvenile were all charges against her.

According to investigators, the woman allegedly gave Winchip six images and seven films on July 23 showing her performing various sex acts on her kid, including one image that apparently showed her face. Winchip allegedly wired Peters $187 the next day, according to police.

The alleged incident was discovered by the child’s father, who told police he discovered images of his girlfriend, Peters, sexually abusing one of their boys on his cellphone on Aug. 12. In July, she allegedly transmitted the films and photographs to Winchip in exchange for money, according to text conversations.

According to the woman, Peters and Winchip had known each other since she was a teenager. She allegedly did “odds and ends” labor at the 76-year-old man’s home in the past, according to charging documents.

According to court filings, “this relationship later escalated to (Peters) transmitting sex films to Hank for cash.”

The mother disputed that the man in the videos she supplied to Winchip was her son, according to police.

Peters allegedly approached the victim’s father and informed him of Winchip’s desire for the woman to conduct sex acts on tape with her son, according to the victim’s father. According to authorities, the father notified Peters that he was not interested in participating.

“(The father) indicated that the male in the films was his kid 100 percent,” police said, adding that the 42-year-old man pointed to a birthmark that purportedly verified it was his 8-year-old boy, not his 12-year-old son.

According to a court document, the young victim claimed that his father reportedly compelled him to shoot the films and that his mother “fake child abused him” during an interview with investigators.

The purported tapes were allegedly shot at their apartment and a hotel where they used to live in Muscatine, Iowa, according to the child. He further said that his father and mother would record the videos alternately. Brief News from Washington Newsday.