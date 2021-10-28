A man allegedly commits suicide by driving off the Grand Canyon rim.

Authorities say a guy died after driving his car down the Grand Canyon’s edge in an apparent suicide.

According to Lee Cooper, marketing director for the Grand Canyon Resort Corporation, the man was alone inside the car when it plunged off the western rim of the Grand Canyon.

The incident “looked to be purposeful,” according to Cooper. Cooper told the Associated Press, “This is still an active inquiry, and we will offer updates as they become available.”

The identify of the individual, as well as his age and hometown, were not immediately known.

Grand Canyon West, which is part of the Hualapai reservation outside of Grand Canyon National Park, is overseen by the collaboration.

According to the site, Ruby Steele, the corporation’s temporary chief executive officer and a Hualapai member, said in a statement, “The Hualapai people consider the canyon a place of sacred beauty and healing, and we are grieved by this tragedy.”

The horseshoe-shaped glass skywalk that spans 70 feet from the canyon walls is a highlight of Grand Canyon West. The Colorado River is 4,000 feet below the bridge, and visitors may see it from there. According to NBC News, a 28-year-old skywalk tourist allegedly stepped over a safety barrier and plummeted to his death in September 2019. In March 2019, another tourist died after stumbling while attempting to take a shot near the skywalk.

Authorities discovered the body of Chad Hafford, 29, a possible suicide victim, 350 feet below the canyon’s rim in October 2020.

Officials from the Grand Canyon West have stated that they are working with the investigators. Authorities are attempting to locate the individual as well as his vehicle.

Natural causes, medical difficulties, suicide, heat, drowning, and traffic crashes account for an average of 12 deaths per year, according to the Grand Canyon National Park.

Each year, two to three deaths are reported as a result of falling over the rim, according to park spokesperson Kirby-Lynn Shedlowski.

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255 for more information. The line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.