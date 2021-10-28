A man admits to having hundreds of’sexual’ photographs of young children on his computer.

A guy has entered a guilty plea to possessing hundreds of child abuse photographs in court.

Gordon Hughes, 72, admitted to possessing the pictures from January 2019 to March 2021.

Hughes, of Savon Hook, Formby, was found with computer-generated photos of youngsters aged two and three that depicted “penetrative sexual actions,” according to Sefton Magistrates Court.

Hughes also had “lifelike pictures” of “sadism” in the form of five-year-old boys.

Hughes simply made an appearance to authenticate his identity and register his guilty plea.

On November 24, the case will be heard at Liverpool Crown Court.

