A man admits to a gruesome murder over a stolen vodka bottle in a Snapchat video.

Last year, a 29-year-old British man filmed a video of himself confessing to murder moments after a man was fatally stabbed in a nearby flat — a sight that a witness described as straight out of a horror film.

“I think I murdered someone,” Matthew Sheridan, of South Petherton, stated in a Snapchat video before being arrested for the killing of Louis Bednall, 40, in Yeovil, Somerset, England, on December 12, 2020, according to the BBC.

According to DevonLive.com, the victim was visiting a friend’s residence when he and his companion, Derrick Michael, got into a dispute with Sheridan over a bottle of vodka they thought the latter had stolen. When Bednall demanded that the booze be returned, Sheridan allegedly stabbed him.

Prosecutors said the father-of-five and Torbay Hospital security officer was repeatedly stabbed in the neck, shoulder, and face.

Before Exeter Crown Court, Sheridan denied the murder and claimed that Michael was the one who carried out the attack.

Sheridan confessed to murder in a video he shot minutes before he was apprehended, which a jury heard.

“I was just convicted of murder. In the video, Sheridan says, “I just murdered someone.”

After exposing a cut on his hand, he stated, “I’m not going to be able to cage fight.”

The court also saw CCTV footage depicting Sheridan entering Room 4 of a complex of apartments in Henford Hill at around 12:30 a.m. and exiting 45 seconds later with blood on his face and clothes.

According to the BBC, Bednall’s girlfriend Tanaya Robins stated she tried to save her partner’s life by putting garments around his wounds.

“It all occurred so quickly. I yelled that he had murdered him. “I looked at Louis and realized he wasn’t going to make it – and it was all because of a bottle of vodka,” Robins said.

“I was doing everything I could, but his jugular was ruptured. She explained, “I literally had to see him die.”

According to the DevonLive.com article, a 16-year-old girl who had been staying with Bednall’s gang stated she had a clear view of what happened during the incident.

In a videotaped police interview, Bednall said that Sheridan had repeatedly jabbed his hand toward his neck.

“I was able to see it. It was like in horror movies where victims were stabbed and slashed. The blood was visible. Brief News from Washington Newsday.