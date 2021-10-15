A man accused of killing five people with a bow and arrow has been placed in solitary confinement for two weeks.

A Kongsberg court ordered the Danish man accused of attacking and killing five people while they shopped for groceries and performed errands in Norway to be held in isolation for two weeks.

Espen Andersen Braathen, 37, was apprehended around 30 minutes after he started shooting arrows in a supermarket on Wednesday. Police attempted to engage him but were forced to flee when he opened fire on them, according to police.

Andersen Braathen was sentenced to four weeks in prison, two of which will be spent in isolation with no access to the outside world.

“The exceedingly serious nature of the case is mentioned, which has sparked a lot of national and worldwide media interest. Important evidence could be destroyed if the accused is not protected from this and other detainees “According to the ruling,

People laid flowers and lighted candles in tribute of the four women and a man killed in Wednesday’s attack in Kongsberg, a former mining town of 26,000 people surrounded by mountains and located southwest of Norway’s capital. According to officials, the victims were between the ages of 50 and 70.

“This is a small community, so virtually everyone knows each other,” said Ingeborg Spangelo, a teacher who brought her kids to the impromptu memorial. “It’s almost weird or unreal,” says the narrator. According to police, Andersen Braathen moved from the supermarket to a peaceful downtown neighborhood of wooden houses and birch trees, where he opened fire on individuals on the street and inside some apartments. Three persons were injured in addition to the five people who were slain.

Per Thomas Omholt, a senior police official, stated Friday that three weapons were used in the attack, but he wouldn’t say which ones or how the five victims were slain, citing the need to question additional witnesses and not wanting their statements corrupted by what they read in the news.

The alleged culprit was discovered in the shop by officers responding to the first report at 6:13 p.m. An off-duty police officer who was out shopping was reportedly struck in the head by an arrow. This is a condensed version of the information.