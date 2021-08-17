A man accused of ethnic intimidation against his neighbors said that his actions were motivated by a BLM sign in his window.

Because of the Black Lives Matter banner in their window, a white man in Michigan who was sentenced to jail on Monday told the judge that he shot at his Black neighbors’ home, slashed their car tires, and scrawled racist graffiti on a pick-up truck.

Michael Frederick Jr., 25, said he didn’t mean to “personally” assault Eddie and Candace Hall.

He explained, “I targeted these guys because I didn’t like their political sign in the window.” “I think you guys are wonderful folks who don’t deserve anything.”

According to The Macomb Daily in Mount Clemens, Frederick was sentenced to four to ten years in jail.

Shots were fired at the Halls’ home in Warren, Michigan, in September. A swastika was painted on one of their vehicles two days later, their tires were slashed, and a large stone was hurled through their front window. On their pickup, someone had also scribbled “terrorist Black Lives Matter,” “not welcome,” and a statement with an expletive.

A gunshot was fired through the front window of the Halls the next day.

Frederick was quickly apprehended. According to the newspaper, he pleaded no guilty to ethnic intimidation, shooting a handgun at a building, using a firearm during a felony, and malicious destruction of property in July.

The attacks occurred at a period when many Black citizens were feeling increasingly anxious and angry as a result of rallies against police brutality.

“I’m not enraged, I’m not enraged. Candace Hall, 55, remarked at Frederick’s sentencing, “I’m forgiving.” “You’re a good kid with a bright future ahead of you. We recognize that you made a poor decision. We have our own children. We are Christians, not cruel people.”

“Even though it was an awful, horrible crime, it actually brought usâ€”the neighborhoodâ€”together with love, comfort, and compassion, even including his parents,” she added.

Judge Diane Druzinski expressed her admiration for the Halls’ “strength, wisdom, and forgiveness.”

Druzinski stated, “I wish I was as good as people as you.”

