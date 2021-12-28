A man, 24, was stabbed in the chest after drinking on Christmas Eve.

A man was stabbed in the chest while entertaining Christmas Eve cocktails at his home.

In 1989, Keith Tasker, then 24 years old, invited his brother, a man from another flat in his building, the neighbor’s girlfriend, and a friend of the neighbor to his flat on Ullet Road near Sefton Park.

However, no one has ever been charged with his murder.

Homes are being set on fire at a housing estate, and people are living in fear.

Keith died about midnight after a fight with one of the men, but no one was ever charged with his murder.

The witnesses testified in court that they were all drinking when Keith and his neighbor got into a heated fight in the flat’s kitchen, during which Keith received a five-inch stab wound.

Keith’s brother stated that he observed the neighbor’s acquaintance staring at Keith around midnight and that “the atmosphere abruptly altered.”

He claimed that the neighbor’s friend was wearing boots with studded fasteners and that he removed one of the studded straps and began fiddling with it, which he claimed irritated Keith Tasker.

Keith and his neighbor got into an argument a little later, and Keith questioned him why he had brought his friend along.

Keith was shouting and raving because he was scared, he said.

Keith’s brother also said that he punched the neighbor after noticing that he was holding a knife in his right hand.

Before his brother went to the bathroom, Keith assaulted and kicked his neighbor.

He did say, however, that when he returned, he discovered Mr Tasker laying on the floor with blood on his clothes.

Keith had lunged at him and landed on the knife, according to the neighbor.

He was accused with Mr Tasker’s murder, and a pathologist testified at an inquest that Keith Tasker died from a stab wound-related haemorrhage.

“In the absence of clear cut evidence, I am unable to tell where the truth lies,” the coroner said at Keith’s inquest.

The accusations against the neighbor were dismissed after the jury rendered an open verdict.