A malnourished toddler who died as a result of a couple’s brutal abuse was restrained with a dog leash.

A Hong Kong couple has been sentenced to prison for viciously assaulting and murdering their friend’s toddler girl, who was discovered bruised. The couple acknowledged to tying the starving youngster up with a metal dog collar and thrashing her with sticks till she died of severe brain trauma.

Shiu Kwok-wai, 33, and Or Ching-man, 36, were sentenced to 5 years and 4 months in prison on Wednesday for murdering their friend’s youngest daughter, who was in their care. When she died on June 20, 2019, the 22-month-old kid had more than 70 bruises on her body and weighed only 17.5 pounds, according to the South China Morning Post.

The youngster was taken to the hospital unresponsive after choking on food, and she was pronounced dead 30 minutes later.

According to Dimsum Daily, the couple pled guilty last month to allegations of abuse or neglect of custody of a child, which is punishable by ten years in prison.

Or Ching-Man admitted in court that when the toddler was left alone at home, she was frequently tethered with a metal dog leash. She also admitted to hitting the toddler with sticks until they broke as a punishment for being “bad.”

Meanwhile, since January 2019, Kwok-wai has admitted to slapping the youngster many times. He claimed, however, that he only used “moderate force” when beating the youngster because he knew he would have killed her otherwise. However, it is still unknown what caused the child’s head injuries.

Or Ching-choice Man’s to take care of her friend’s child was based on “misguided sympathy,” according to the defense lawyer, who feared the girl might wind up in foster care since the mother ignored her.

“However, she took on far too much for her own physical and mental capacity due to a mix of factors,” the lawyer told the court. Ching-Man was three months pregnant at the time of the child’s death and was raising her three young daughters, including a four-month-old baby, according to the court. Kwok-wai was also unable to control himself owing to financial hardship as the family’s sole breadwinner, according to the court.