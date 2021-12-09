A malnourished and starved monkey was discovered locked in a cupboard with no water.

After police broke up a drug-fueled party in Buenos Aires, Argentina, a small monkey was discovered imprisoned in a cupboard with no food, water, or fresh air. He was discovered to be lacking teeth, and he had lost muscular mass and was malnourished.

The exceedingly thin animal could barely walk, and had to pull itself along the floor to move, according to footage circulating on Argentinian news sites.

Police were called to a residence in Buenos Aires after noise complaints. They discovered narcotics and a monkey when they arrived. The monkey was taken in by the NGO Pájaros Cados, which generally tends for sick birds, and it has been receiving veterinary care since then.

Coco is the name given to the monkey by Pájaros Cados. Coco has been featured in two Instagram videos. The first, which was released on Tuesday, depicts him eating fruit from a bowl. According to the NGO, he is currently being cared for by volunteers.

