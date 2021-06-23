A Malaysian court has overturned a coroner’s decision in Nora Quoirin’s death.

A Malaysian High Court has ruled that a coroner erred in concluding that Nora Anne Quoirin, a French/Irish teen whose body was discovered near a rainforest resort, died as a result of a misadventure that did not involve other people.

Due to Nora’s mental and physical problems, High Court judge Azizul Azmi Adnan agreed with her parents that the 15-year-old would not have been able to venture out on her own, navigate the steep terrain, and elude notice for days.

In the interest of justice, he concluded that “the verdict of misadventure needs to be vacated and replaced with an open verdict,” which is a coroner’s finding of death without specifying the cause.

Nora’s parents, who believe she was kidnapped and had disputed the coroner’s judgment announced in January, have won their court battle.

On August 4, 2019, the boy vanished in the Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state, a day after his family arrived for a vacation.

Her body was discovered by a stream on a palm oil estate approximately 1.6 miles (2.5 kilometers) from the resort on August 13 after a massive search.

The coroner ruled out homicide, natural death, and suicide, stating that she was most likely lost after leaving her family’s cabin on her own, with no other suspects.

Her parents claim she would not have wandered off on her own, despite police saying there was no sign of foul play.

They told the inquest that after the search for her, a third person might have discarded her corpse in the area.

The family’s suggestions were termed by the coroner as “little more than probably hypothesis” with no evidence.