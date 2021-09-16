A majority of respondents want national standards for how personal data is shared and collected, according to a poll.

Nearly three-quarters of Americans agreed that national data security standards should be established, according to a study conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MeriTalk. Similarly, the majority of Americans believe their personal information is not secure online, according to the research.

Half of Americans believe their personal text messages aren’t secure, and 64% believe their social media activity isn’t secure at all. Approximately the same number of people are concerned about internet information disclosing their physical location.

Jennifer Benz, deputy director of the AP-NORC Center, said, “What is unexpected to me is that there is a significant deal of support for further government action to preserve data privacy.” “And there is bipartisan support for it.”

The poll also reveals that Americans don’t have much faith in the government to fix it, despite years of delayed efforts toward tighter data privacy regulations that may hold major firms accountable for all the personal data they gather and share.

Despite years of highly publicized privacy scandals and hacks of U.S. corporations from Target to Equifax that exposed the personal information of millions of people around the world, a majority, 56 percent, trusts the private sector more than the federal government to handle security and privacy improvements.

Indeed, corporations like Apple have made a concerted effort to portray themselves as sensitive to consumer privacy concerns and devoted to safeguarding them.

Sarah Blick, a medieval art history professor at Kenyon College in Ohio, said, “I feel there is little to no security whatsoever.” Someone falsely registered for unemployment insurance benefits in Blick’s name, according to the college’s human resources department.

Since the epidemic, this type of fraud has increased as criminals purchase stolen personal identifying information on the dark web and exploit it to swamp state unemployment systems with false claims.

