A majority of Republicans and Democrats agree that Russia’s government poses a threat to the United States, according to a poll.

According to a recent poll from the Pearson Institute and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, a majority of Republicans and Democrats feel that the Russian government poses a significant threat to the United States.

In the midst of ongoing tensions with the United States, the survey results show a rare cross-party consensus on Russia’s threat.

Large majority of both Republicans and Democrats regard certain issues as a problem, according to David Sterrett, a senior research scientist at the AP-NORC Center.

By a margin of 79 percent to 70 percent, Democrats believe Russia’s government to be a major threat. According to the Associated Press, the disparity could be due to former President Donald Trump’s efforts to downplay Russian aggression.

Trump accused China for the SolarWinds attack when it was discovered in December 2020, defying his secretary of state and other officials.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to the research, nearly nine out of ten Americans are concerned about hacking involving their personal information, financial institutions, government agencies, or certain utilities. Approximately two-thirds of those polled indicate they are very or extremely concerned.

Nearly three-quarters believe the Chinese and Russian governments are big dangers to the US government’s cybersecurity, and at least half believe the Iranian government and nongovernmental organizations are equally dangerous.

The wide agreement emphasizes the growing impact of cyberattacks in an increasingly connected world, perhaps bolstering President Joe Biden’s and lawmakers’ efforts to compel crucial industries to improve their cyber defenses and enforce reporting requirements for corporations that are hacked. The poll comes in the wake of a surge of high-profile ransomware attacks and cyber espionage activities in the last year that have exposed vital government documents and forced energy corporations, hospitals, and schools to shut down their operations.

In his new administration, Biden has made cybersecurity a priority, and federal lawmakers are exploring legislation to bolster both public and private cyber defenses.

The poll, according to Michael Daniel, CEO of the Cyber Threat Alliance and a former top cybersecurity official in the Obama administration, demonstrates that the general public is well aware of the types of online threats that cybersecurity specialists have been warning about for years.

“We don’t have to do everything. This is a condensed version of the information.