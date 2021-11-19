A majority of people believe Joe Biden’s age is impeding his ability to be President, according to a poll.

According to a study conducted by Fox News this week, the majority of Americans believe President Joe Biden’s age is interfering with his ability to accomplish his job as president.

Biden, who will age 79 on November 20, is the oldest president in history. When the next presidential election takes place in 2024, he will be 81 years old.

According to the poll, 53% of respondents felt Biden’s age is “interfering with his capacity to serve effectively as president,” although there was a clear political difference on the issue.

The poll asked respondents whether they think Biden’s age affects his job performance “independent of whether you voted for him,” and 40% said no.

Only 7% of those polled thought Biden’s age was impacting his capacity to serve.

The poll of 1,003 registered voters was conducted from November 14 to 17, with a margin of error of 3%.

Polling for Fox News is presently handled by Beacon Research and Shaw & Company Research, and it has received an A grade from poll tracker FiveThirtyEight, which is one of the highest ratings it offers.

There has long been conjecture about Biden’s age and mental clarity, notably among some of his Republican adversaries, as well as rumors that he might not compete for re-election due to his advanced age.

According to the Fox News poll, 80 percent of Republicans believe Biden’s age interferes with his ability to execute his job, while 15% believe it does not and 5% say they don’t know.

In comparison, only 28% of Democratic respondents said Biden’s age was affecting his job performance, while 63% said it wasn’t and 9% said they didn’t know.

The views of independent voters, 49 percent of whom believed his age was interfering with his ability to execute his job, could be concerning for Biden. 45 percent of independents replied no, and 7% said they didn’t know.

In a poll of Hispanic voters, 48 percent said they thought Biden's age was interfering with him doing his job, compared to 41 percent who said it didn't.