A majority of Floridians oppose Ron DeSantis running for President, according to a poll.

According to a new poll, the majority of Floridians do not want Governor Ron DeSantis to run for president in 2024.

According to a Quinnipiac University poll issued Wednesday, 59 percent of respondents do not want the Republican governor to run for president, while 35 percent want.

Republicans overwhelmingly supported DeSantis, with 67 percent saying they want him to run for president. However, more than 90% of Democrats and over 60% of independent voters stated they do not want him to run for president.

Next year, the governor is up for re-election, and the poll revealed that voters are more supportive of his campaign. A slight majority of voters, 48 percent to 45 percent, believe he is deserving of a second term.

“Do Florida voters want DeSantis re-elected in Tallahassee? In a statement, Tim Malloy, the university’s polling expert, stated, “It’s a tossup.” “But 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue isn’t in the cards right now.”

Conservatives have commended DeSantis for his management of the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor was the first to lift coronavirus limitations in Florida, ahead of several other states, and has since become a vocal opponent of vaccine and mask mandates.

However, as COVID-19 cases in Florida continue to rise, a Quinnipiac poll indicated that more than half of all voters (51%) disapprove of DeSantis’ handling of the state’s pandemic response.

Last week, the state saw an average of 25,000 new cases every day, with hospitalizations reaching new highs.

When it comes to public schools, DeSantis is also floundering. On the topic, Florida voters gave the governor a 44 percent approval rating, with 51 percent disapproving of DeSantis’ approach.

DeSantis signed an executive order in late July making face masks optional in schools across the state and leaving the decision to parents. As the school year begins, he has frequently sworn to safeguard “parental rights.”

Officials from the state have threatened to remove money from districts that require kids to wear masks and employees to get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

At least ten districts, including those in Florida's largest cities, are ignoring the governor's directives, including districts in Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, Palm Beach, Tampa, Tallahassee, and others.