A majority of California males want Gavin Newsom to be re-elected, while a majority of women do not, according to a poll.

According to a new poll, the majority of males in California want Governor Gavin Newsom removed from office, while the majority of women want him to stay in office.

A Suffolk University poll conducted between September 6 and 7 showed a sharp divide between self-identified males and women, which was generally excellent news for the Democratic incumbent.

On September 14, Newsom faces a recall election, and mail-in voting is already begun in the state, which has historically been a Democratic bastion. If Newsom is ousted, 46 candidates are running as possible successors.

According to the study, 53 percent of male respondents want Newsom removed from office, while 47 percent want him to stay in office.

Female respondents have a completely different opinion, with 68 percent opposing Newsom’s recall and only 30 percent favoring his removal.

Overall, 57.8% of those polled indicated they wanted Newsom to stay in office, compared to 41% who thought he should be removed. Only 1.2 percent of respondents were undecided, and the gender distribution echoed this.

Only about 1% of males were undecided about the recall, compared to 2% of women. A total of 232 male and 255 female respondents took part in the survey.

When it comes to approval of Newsom’s job as governor, the Suffolk University poll found a similar divide between men and women. Overall, 51.2 percent of people approve of him, with 38 percent disapproving and 10.8 percent undecided.

Only 37% of male respondents approved of Newsom’s job performance, compared to 51% who disapproved and 31% who were indecisive. Women, on the other hand, approved of the governor’s job performance 64 percent to 27 percent disapproving and 9 percent uncertain.

The poll’s overall findings are in line with other recent polls, which shows Newsom defeating the recall vote on September 14 and staying in office. For Newsom to be removed from office, at least 50% of voters would have to vote to recall him.

If that occurs, Newsom will be replaced by the candidate who receives the most votes on the replacement list. A serving governor cannot run for re-election.

