A majority of Americans say they will quit if their employers force them to be vaccinated.

According to a new poll from the Washington Post-ABC News, the majority of American employees may be reluctant to the Biden Administration’s quest for companies to require vaccines for private-sector workers.

According to the poll, 16% of unvaccinated workers said they would get the COVID shot if their company required it, while 35% said they would seek a medical or religious exemption, and 42% said they would quit their job if their employer required it.

When asked if they would comply with the vaccination requirements if they weren’t given an exception, 18 percent indicated they would, and 72 percent said they would quit their job if they weren’t given an exemption.

A vaccine mandate is now in force at more than 18% of respondents’ workplaces, according to the poll.

In the study, 52 percent of Americans said they supported firms requiring employees to get vaccinated before entering the office, while 44 percent said they opposed the concept.

Now that the Pfizer vaccine has obtained final FDA approval, more businesses are expected to apply COVID vaccine mandates for their employees.

On Aug. 23, the Pfizer vaccine won full FDA approval, clearing the way for a flurry of immunization mandates across the public sector, including military and federal personnel.

Over 176.6 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, accounting for % of the eligible population.