A majority of Americans believe violent crime is worse now than it was 30 years ago, according to a poll.

Following the recent publication of FBI figures revealing a surge in violent crime since the start of the COVID outbreak, Axios/Ispos conducted a survey of Americans.

Overall, 58 percent of respondents incorrectly believe crime rates are higher now than they were 30 years ago. According to the study, about two-thirds of Republicans and slightly more than half of Democrats believe this.

While violent crime, including murder, increased during the pandemic—with a record-breaking one-year spike in 2020—overall crime rates are currently much lower than they were three decades earlier, according to FBI data.

Nonetheless, the majority of Americans believe that violence has increased since the outbreak began. The latest findings are consistent with a second poll conducted this summer, which found that 94 percent of registered voters on both sides of the political spectrum believe that violent crime has become a serious problem in the United States.

While most Americans believe that violent crime is a problem, there are competing narratives about how much people should fear violence and what might be causing it.

According to the most current poll, Republicans are significantly more likely to blame the problem on decreasing police spending, while Democrats blame it on recent economic hardship and too many guns. Liberal gun regulations are viewed as a major factor by 54% of Democrats, compared to only 8% of Republicans. Less money for police, on the other hand, is cited by 58 percent of Republicans and only 14 percent of Democrats.

“It’s essentially an abstract problem for most people,” Chris Jackson, Ipsos pollster and senior vice president, said, adding that the topic has been “pushed into a national party framing.”

Overall, increased media coverage of gun violence and homicides in the last year has likely influenced Americans’ perceptions of crime, according to Keith Taylor, an adjunct assistant professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a former NYPD detective sergeant, who previously told The Washington Newsday.

