A majority of American youth believe their generation can make a positive difference, according to a poll.

Despite the various challenges Generation Z and millennials faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent poll found that they are more hopeful than prior generations about their ability to effect positive change.

MTV and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research conducted a poll of Gen Z (13-24), millennials (25-40), and Gen X (45+) Americans (ages 41-56).

In comparison to 56 percent of Gen X, 66 percent of Gen Z and 63 percent of millennials say their generations are motivated to promote positive change, according to the poll.

In addition, Gen Z and millennials were less inclined than Gen X to believe that today’s world is worse than previous generations, with 60% of Gen X agreeing to the statement vs 50% of Gen Z and millennials.

While Gen Z and millennials favored progressive measures such as universal income more than previous generations, more than 40% of respondents from both groups expressed optimism that Americans can work together despite political differences.

Jonathan Belden, a 29-year-old father of five, agreed with this sentiment, according to the Associated Press.

“When I talk to folks and we find similar ground, that’s when I find the most optimism,” Belden added. “When that happens, even if there are differences, it gives me hope that there is good in people and the world, and that everything isn’t going to hell in a handbasket.” Sebastian Garcia has plenty of reasons to be pessimistic about the future.

He was raised on a farm in northwest Texas after his family moved from Mexico, where he says he heard a lot of racial slurs. After graduating from college, the now-24-year-old opted to pursue a career as a teacher. However, the coronavirus outbreak, which forced his public school system to close for months, has thrown his teaching career into disarray.

Meanwhile, Garcia and his peers have had to deal with the worst economic conditions since the Great Depression, with student loans making reasonable housing and healthcare unattainable.

Despite the difficulties of what Garcia views as the never-ending pursuit of the American Dream, Garcia is optimistic that better times are on the way.