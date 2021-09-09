A major Wirral route has been closed after a car collides with a parked vehicle.

At around 3.15 p.m., emergency services responded to a crash on Wallasey Road in Liscard.

When Merseyside Police arrived, they discovered a car with two occupants inside had collided with a parked automobile.

While emergency personnel deal with the situation, a part of the road between Marlowe Road and Belvidere Road is closed to traffic.

Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service dispatched two engines to the scene, which arrived at 3.19pm.

Firefighters attempted to make the area safe while also providing first aid to one of the passengers.

The North West Ambulance Service was also present. It’s unknown whether anyone was hurt.

