A major route has been closed due to a two-car collision, and cars have been advised to avoid the area.

A two-car incident has closed a major metropolitan route in one way this afternoon.

Following today’s collision on Muirhead Avenue East at the intersection with Broad Lane, footage shows cars erecting a grass reservation rather than wait in the growing queues.

Around 10.15 a.m., police arrived at the scene of a crash involving a Ford Fiesta and a Volkswagen Tiguan.

Buses and a Home Bargains lorry are seen stalled in the traffic jams.

However, some drivers have chosen to drive across the grass island in order to join traffic moving in the opposite way.

While the vehicles involved in the incident are being removed, police are urging motorists to stay away from the area.

Fortunately, no one has been hurt.

“We were called at 10.15am to Muirhead Avenue East at Broad Lane to a road traffic accident involving two vehicles,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said. While the vehicles are being recovered, the route is closed and motorists should avoid the area. There is no evidence that anyone has been hurt.”

At this moment, it’s unclear whether one of the vehicles was parked at the time of the collision.