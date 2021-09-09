A major Merseyside route will be closed for a month or so.

A major Merseyside route will be closed for “approximately” four weeks as work on upgrading cycle lanes is carried out.

From Monday, a section of the Coastal Road connecting Formby and Southport will be blocked (September 13).

The project is funded by the Liverpool City Region and is part of the Southport East West Cycle Link enhancement project.

The enlargement of the cycle track between the Weld Road roundabout and the Pinfold Lane bridge will be the main focus of the work.

Every day, hundreds of motorists use the congested road.

“Following a delay due to preventing any inconvenience throughout the summer time and other conflicting works in the Southport region, the final parts of the bike lane upgrading works will finally be completed,” a Sefton Council official told The Washington Newsday.

“From Monday, September 13, contractors will be working on the stretch of carriageway between Weld Road Roundabout and Shore Road Roundabout.”

The council estimates that the work will take four weeks to complete, and that the southbound lane will be closed off-peak between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

