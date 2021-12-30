A major insurance renewal change will take effect on January 1st.

Insurance companies will no longer be able to charge existing customers a higher renewal fee than new customers.

According to Hull Live, the reform will take effect on January 1 and is estimated to save consumers £4.2 billion over the next ten years.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) enacted the rules after a review revealed that many insurers were raising prices for loyal customers each year.

This is known as “price walking,” and the FCA’s executive director of consumers and competition claims that the reform will make the market more equitable.

“Our measures will make the insurance market fairer and work better,” Sheldon Mills said. Consumers who stay with an insurer can no longer be penalized.

“You can still shop around and bargain for a better deal, but you won’t have to switch just to avoid paying a loyalty fee.”

“We’re keeping a close eye on how insurers respond to our new guidelines to ensure that customers get the benefits of a more competitive insurance market.”

The FCA claimed that “price wandering” skewed the insurance market as a whole, as well as being unjust to loyal consumers who would wind up paying more. This is because many businesses would offer below market value to entice new customers in before eventually charging them higher prices.

Insurers would target their best deals to customers who they thought would be less inclined to switch carriers in the future, using “sophisticated methods.”

This move is part of a slew of reforms that take effect in January, including laws that make it easier for customers to cancel their policy’s automatic renewal, as well as new requirements for insurance companies to demonstrate that their products provide fair value to clients.