A major initiative is in the works to convert a former courthouse in the city center into a student complex.

A big proposal has been made to turn a historic Liverpool city centre court building into a major student facility.

The building’s owners, Volcap Ltd, want to create a ‘unique mix of serviced apartments and student accommodation’ in the former Liverpool Magistrates Court building on Dale Street, according to their plans.

Since the service moved to the Crown Court complex in Derby Square in 2015, the Grade II-listed old magistrates’ court building has been boarded up and has become progressively decrepit.

John Weightman designed the structure, which was completed in 1857. Over the course of its 150-year history, millions of defendants, lawyers, police officers, personnel, and members of the general public have walked through its doors.

Volcap now plans to convert the old structure into a large student complex with five serviced flats and 68 student apartments.

There will also be a new restaurant and bar area, as well as leisure and function areas, with some of the old court facilities being repurposed as performance spaces.

The property is actually made up of a number of buildings that used to make up the ancient court complex, and it goes all the way around to Hatton Garden, including a former fire station.

The site’s curtilage also extends eastward to Cheapside, the yard where defendants were brought and returned to prison.

The existing structure is actually two structures.

Both the courtroom and the fire station are five-story structures that are placed around a courtyard inhabited by outriggers.

If authorized, the project will see “the redevelopment of the grade II listed Liverpool Magistrate’s Court Building into a high-end student and graduate facility,” according to the planning application.

“The aim is to future-proof the business model by providing an exceptional level of housing, social facilities, and support,” it continues. Students and recent graduates who want to stay in the city center as their careers take off are the target residents.

“The facilities will feature ‘we work’ housing, where graduates can take their initial steps into business with in-house meeting and work spaces.”

According to the application, a variety of accommodations would be provided in the.