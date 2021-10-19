A major green energy project in the Liverpool City Region has received a significant boost.

The government has endorsed a significant proposal that could make the North West one of the first low-carbon manufacturing clusters in the world.

After campaigning by Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram and local officials, the HyNet North West program was chosen as one of just two carbon capture, utilization, and storage schemes nationwide to be developed further by the government.

If approved, HyNet North West will provide clean hydrogen and store carbon dioxide, assisting businesses in the region in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, lowering costs, and launching green products.

The HyNet project could begin decarbonising the North West and North Wales from 2025, decreasing annual CO2 emissions by 10 million tonnes by 2030, thanks to today’s decision.

The project will generate hydrogen to replace fossil fuels in transportation, industry, and residences, as well as capture and store carbon dioxide produced by energy-intensive industries.

HyNet was chosen as one of two ‘clusters’ that will be subjected to government inspection and negotiations.

It is expected to obtain support under the government’s Carbon Capture, Usage, and Storage Programme if it represents good value for money for consumers and taxpayers.

A £1 billion fund has been established to support infrastructure projects for carbon capture and storage.

HyNet North West is a cutting-edge low-carbon and hydrogen energy project that has the potential to transform the North West and North Wales into a low-carbon economy and position the region at the forefront of the UK’s net-zero energy transition.

HyNet will produce, store, and distribute hydrogen throughout the North West of England and North Wales beginning in 2025, as well as capture and store carbon from industry.

It will create new infrastructure with cutting-edge technologies while also improving and repurposing existing equipment that is currently used for fossil fuel extraction.

Its infrastructure is intended to be both economical and safe, as well as to be created fast in order to assist the region and the UK in meeting its net-zero goals.

By 2030, the project could reduce CO2 emissions by 10 million tonnes per year, which is the equivalent of removing 4 million automobiles from the road.

HyNet will also create approximately 6,000 local jobs, in addition to protecting tens of thousands of existing jobs.

